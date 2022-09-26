Monroe County horse tests positive for West Nile Virus

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Health officals in Monroe County said Monday that a horse has tested positive for West Nile virus.
It is the second case reported in the area in a month. In August, a case was found in a horse in Trempealeau County.
According to the Monroe County Health Department, West Nile Virus is "transmitted to humans, horses, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire WNV by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread from person to person, animal to animal, or animal to person."
They said that 80 percent of people infected with WNV don't get sick. Those that do usually have mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, rash, and fatigue.
About one percent including older adults and people with compromised immune systems may develop symptoms that become fatal.
The health department urges people to avoid places where they're at risk for exposure to mosquitoes and to wear repellents for protection.
They suggest horse owners vaccinate their animals and to remove standing water where mosquitoes can breed.
The threat of mosquitoes will end once there's a hard frost in the area.