...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday
morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, greatest
amounts expected along and south of I 90. Ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread
across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the
ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could
develop on untreated surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Mother of four brings awareness to the silent disease

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) -- Waunakee native, Steph Moran was diagnosed with kidney disease and is sharing her story to bring awareness to the disease. 

Five years ago, Moran went into the emergency room with stomach pains, where she was later diagnosed with stage 3 chronic kidney disease and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (PKD). 

She said she was shocked and scared at the diagnosis, having watched her grandma struggle with this particular kidney disease.

"I was just so initially scared that my life was going to change instantly but I've been able to keep this disease at bay," Moran said. "I'm going to be able to be at my daughters wedding and I'm going to be able to be a grandma."

In most cases polycystic kidney disease runs in the family.

It's a condition where fluid-filled cysts develop in the kidneys, eventually causing kidney failure. This particular disease is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure and is called the silent disease, as it's not typically diagnosed until the later stages. 

Moran worked with a team at UW-Health for treatment and to stay as healthy as possible. 

UW Health Polycystic Kidney Disease Clinic sees more than 200 patients a year. It was named a national center of excellence by the PKD Foundation - one of 28 sites in the country and the only in Wisconsin. 

