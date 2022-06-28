National Suicide Prevention Lifeline gets a new number

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Starting July 16, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will become 9-8-8 everywhere in the United States.
The goal is to improve access for those in crisis.
Locally in the La Crosse area, Great Rivers 2-1-1 Director Carla Lundeen said the mental health situation is getting worse.
"At Great Rivers 2-1-1 we take thousands of crisis calls every year. The last couple years it has been anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 crisis calls," Lundeen said. "And this year in 2022 we are on pace to surpass those numbers."
Great Rivers 2-1-1 offers free confidential 24 hour connection to community resources.
La Crosse County Public Safety Communications Operations Supervisor Cory Lynch said that the new 9-8-8 number will make it more efficient for those that need help.
"By having a three digit number instead of a 1-800 number to remember to dial when you do need help, it makes it easier for the person in crisis to get a hold of the help needed," Lynch said.
How it works is that a 9-8-8 call will go through one of 180 centers around the United States. If a crisis situation arises, assistance will be at a caller's disposal.
Until July 16, the National Suicide Lifeline remains 1-800-273-8255.