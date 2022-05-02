Nearly 300 pounds collected during Drug Take Back Day event in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Drug Take Back event on Saturday in La Crosse took in nearly 300 pounds of old, unused medications.
The La Crosse Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the groups that set up the event-the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, UWL Public Health, and the La Crosse County Health Department collected more than 290 pounds of medications during the three-hour event.
They included over-the-counter medications, old prescriptions, and vape accessories.
The post said that they helped 175 households safely dispose of the medications.