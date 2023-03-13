New dining site opens for La Crosse seniors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aging and Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County opens a new location to offer food and social activities to the City's over-60 population.
As part of the Senior Nutrition Program, meals will now be offered at the Southside Neighborhood Center at 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.
In 2022, the program served over 85,000 meals to nearly 100 people.
"Nutrition's really important for the older adults, as well as the socialization and the fellowship they get when they gather together," says Joseph Clarkin, the meal-site manager.
Voluntary contributions are requested, and four dollars is preferred, but no one will be turned away if they can't contribute.
Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance. To do so, call (608) 792-6966.