New initiative aims to expand substance abuse treatment in rural WI

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - "Wisconsin Rural Health & Substance Use Clinical Support" packages a series of resources to help address the rise in substance abuse in rural Wisconsin.
Examples of abused substances include: alcohol, methamphetamine, and opioid pills. According to medical experts, substance abuse has been on the rise since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program from the Wisconsin Hospitals Association and UW School of Medicine and Public Health began in April. Tele-education, connection to experts, and further training provides a "unique package."
"There are components that certainly have been done before...but I think it's sort of that package and really bring it together with a sense of purpose to it that's fairly unique," says Dr. Randall Brown, a professor with the UW School of Medicine.
The expansion of substance abuse treatments is funded by a $1 million community action grant from the Wisconsin Partnership Program.