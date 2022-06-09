New Mom and Baby Group resumes meetings at Mayo Clinic Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After being canceled in March 2020 due to COVID, the New Mom and Baby Group is resuming its regular meetings at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
The group meets Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. in the Family Birthplace.
"During COVID-19, the isolation was so hard for new moms. Even now, so many moms feel isolated at home with a newborn," said Anna M. Anthony, a lactation consultant at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse in a statement. "Having an opportunity to get out of the house is great for postpartum mental health. Having something to look forward to each week and the mom-to-mom support are also beneficial to new moms."
Each session starts with an educational topic followed by a roundtable discussion from new moms who can share any concerns or questions they may have.
For more information, new moms can contact the Mayo Clinic Health System lactation team at 608-392-9789 with any questions.