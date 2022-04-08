New state recommendations offer guidance to prevent excessive alcohol use

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new report from the State of Wisconsin provides 61 recommendations to reduce excessive alcohol consumption, as La Crosse County remains above-average for rates of binge drinking.
According to the Wisconsin State Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse, excessive drinking remains a threat to the overall health and prosperity of individuals.
Not only does alcohol contribute to greater risk for cancer, the pandemic created harmful drinking conditions for people in isolation. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services estimates 3,099 alcohol-related deaths in 2020.
Additionally, binge drinking provides further burden on the economic systems of government and taxpayers. Based an a report from the University of Wisconsin in 2019, binge drinking costs La Crosse County $89.4 million annually.
Hospitalizations, criminal cases, and lost productivity make up the total amount.
One representative of the La Crosse Health Department says the culture around drinking needs to be reassessed to make a change.
"How do we as a community surround the citizens and keep them in a safe and healthy environment, in a culture that promotes health and wellness versus alcohol and then the harms that come from alcohol?", asked Judi Zabel, Health Educator with the La Crosse County Health Department.
Several of the recommendations, from the State, to prevent excessive drinking include: compliance checks for vendors scanning IDs, banning of alcohol competitions in bars, and regulation of alcohol sales through easy-access delivery services.
