October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) -- More than 30,000 people are diagnosed with liver cancer every year, according to Medical Oncologist at the UW Carbone Cancer Center Dr. Jeremy Kratz, and UW Health shares the latest trends during Liver Cancer Awareness Month.
In 2020, liver cancer was one of the top three causes of cancer death in 46 counties with only 10% of people surviving five years after diagnosis.
According to the American Cancer Society, liver cancer rates have tripled since the Eighties, while death rates have doubled.
"When we think about the health of the liver, fatigue is something that really mimics and really tracks well with patient symptoms. Sometimes in larger tumors, patients can experience pain under the ribs - specifically on the right side," Kratz said. "Some of the more serious signs of advanced liver cancer can include yellowing of the skin or dark urine in addition to swelling of the legs."
He added that a chronic scarring process of the liver has been linked to liver cancer. Meaning, patients with a history of hepatitis viruses or alcohol abuse have a higher risk of developing the disease.
Kratz is working at the Center for Human Genomics and Precision Medicine and is studying the cancer to develop new treatments and the challenges that are created by treating the disease.