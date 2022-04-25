Old prescriptions, vaping products part of Nat' Drug Take Back Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - People have the opportunity to properly dispose of old, unused prescriptions and for the first time, unwanted vaping products this Saturday.
On April 30, from 9 a.m. until noon, several groups in La Crosse County is taking part in the annual National Drug Take Back Day with a contactless drop-off event at the county's Health Department building at 300 4th St. North in La Crosse.
The groups involved include the Alliance to Heal and the La Crosse Fire Department.
Organizers said the event is a safe and confidential way to disposed of any unwanted medications. All over-the-counter medications and prescription medications including pills, gels, ointments, creams, inhalers, patches, vials, pet medications and non-aerosols will be accepted.
They also said for the first time they're accepting vaping products and vapes. They ask that none of the vape products have batteries attached. Only vape cartridges, juices, and vape products without batteries are accepted.
The goal of the drop off is to make sure these old or unwanted products don't end up in a landfill or the water supply. It also keeps these products out of the hands of people who shouldn't be using them.
For people who aren't able to make it to the take back day, there are 15 drop boxes located throughout La Crosse County where the same products can be disposed of safely.