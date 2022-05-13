Our Town Tomah cuts the ribbon on its memory care assisted living center

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Our Town Tomah, a new memory care and assisted living center, celebrated its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday followed by an open house.
In two week's time, the 28-bed Dementia and Alzheimer's care facility will be ready for residents and owner Jill Monroe is looking forward to serving a community needing its specialized care.
"Not a lot of facilities focus on Dementia and Alzheimer's," Monroe said. "So we wanted to make sure to focus on that and take care of those people and the needs that they have."
Over two decades in the industry, Jill believed Tomah would be a welcoming city for this type of care, but was a bit surprised at the community response.
"We already have 14 people which is half of our facility right away," Monroe explained. "We were assuming we'd maybe be at like four to six in the beginning."
Our Town's ownership team renovated the building left behind when Gundersen Clinic moved its operations to the south end of Tomah.
Taking inspiration from the Netherlands, floorplans and room configurations were designed to help residents feel like they're in a small community.
"We try to do things where each apartment is kind of like their homes," Monroe said. "We a have a light and a mailbox and their door color is different. Try to make it unique for all of them to feel like it's a little town inside this building."
