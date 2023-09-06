Over-the-counter Naloxone nasal spray important in addressing local overdose deaths

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A drug that can reverse opioid overdoses will be available any day now at your local drugstore without a prescription.
Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS will now sell Narcan, the nasal spray version of Naloxone, online and in store.
It was approved for over the counter sale by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March.
Each over-the-counter box contains 2 doses, each containing 4 mg of Narcan. It's set to sell for $45.
Overdose deaths from opioids continue to be an issue nationally and in the Coulee Region.
"Over the course of the last four to five years we have doubled the number of overdose deaths we've seen in our community." says Dr. Chris Eberlein, an emergency medicine physician with Gundersen Health System.
"It was running in the teens and low twenties for a while throughout the last decade but in the last few years we've been hitting right around 40 a year."
Dr. Eberlein says this development isn't just medically important in the fight against overdose deaths, it's also an important development in changing how the public views addiction.
"It's sadly becoming harder to find someone who hasn't been directly impacted by addiction," says Eberlein.
"People still have a stigma of this disease process that the community is still struggling with. Hopefully by seeing this antidote more widespread in the community it will give it a little more acceptance to use it."
Eberlein recommends picking up a $5 rescue breathing pocket mask along with Narcan. He says when someone experiences an overdose they also often require rescue breathing.
He stresses that even if you reverse the overdose for someone with Narcan you should call emergency services at 911, because there is the possibility that the opiate they overdosed on will last longer than the Narcan. Plus emergency responders are better equipped to connect them with local resources that can get them non-judgmental help in overcoming addiction.