Procedure helps local woman overcome heart defect

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - At 32 years of age, Holly Herlitzke of Coon Valley needed to make a decision on a life-altering heart defect.
One option featured placing a mechanical valve into her heart which would limit her physical activity for the rest of her life or choose the other option known as a Ross procedure.
According to UW Health, the procedure replaces a person's damaged aortic valve with their own pulmonary valve, then replaces the pulmonary valve with one from a deceased donor.
In December 2021, Herlitzke received the Ross procedure on her heart at UW Health.
"After speaking with my cardiologist in La Crosse, I knew this procedure was the right choice for me. I'm so glad to have found experts on this surgery in my backyard," said Herlitzke.
Thanks to the procedure, Herlitzke continues to enjoy an active lifestyle, featuring activities like archery, hiking, and running.
UW-Health offers the Ross procedure to patients across the country.