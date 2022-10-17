Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases on the rise

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- According to Mayo Clinic Health System, RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases are on the rise.
It's a virus that most children have been infected with by the age of two but for some, it can be dangerous.
An estimated 58,000 children younger than five years old are hospitalized each year due to RSV, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with Mayo Clinic Children's Center said there are higher rates of RSV occurring earlier in the fall than usual.
"RSV virus is a respiratory virus. When it infects young children, especially those under 6 months but really kids under 2 years of age. It causes inflammation in the airways. It is the most common cause of something cause bronchiolitis - which is inflammation of the small airways in the lung as well as most common cause of pneumonia in young kids," said Rajapakse.
The infection spreads easily through the air and enters through the eyes, nose and mouth.
Most symptoms include a dry cough, low fever and sneezing. In severe cases, wheezing, rapid or difficulty breathing and a bluish color to the skin.
According to Mayo Clinic's website, there is no vaccine for RSV. Those with severe symptoms should seek medical attention.