School nurses learn life-saving skills through 'Stop the Bleed' initiative

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - At Hamilton Elementary School on Monday, nurses with the School District of La Crosse received education that could save a life.
'Stop The Bleed' is a regional initiative to educate businesses and schools on how to handle medical emergencies.
Using special kits, instructors with the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri State Ambulance demonstrate how items in the kit, such as gauze and tourniquets, can help curb severe blood loss.
After receiving practical experience, the school nurses are set to further educate the academic community in advanced first aid.
"They're going to train the medical response teams, or MRTs, and then we're also looking at getting this training to high school students as part of a life skill training," said Jim Hillcoat, EMS Coordinator with the La Crosse F.D.
Schools in the district will each receive the training kits provided by the Health Emergency Readiness Coalition.