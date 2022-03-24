 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.




...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood



Sen. Baldwin receives petition to lower prescription drug costs

  • Updated
  • 0
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In a virtual news conference on Thursday, Wisconsin Senator Baldwin received a petition, from AARP Wisconsin, urging Congress to lower drug costs.

The petition features 4.2 million signatures, including 126,156 AARP Wisconsin Members.

Several members of AARP shared their stories on how high higher prices affect their lives. Baldwin, an advocate for lower costs, says it is time for Congress to act.

"Now is our moment to prove to the American public and to show that we put American people before big profits for big pharma," said Baldwin.

The petition is in the hands of the Wisconsin Senator, delivered via email.

One current legislation Baldwin supports is the Affordable Insulin Now Act. If passed, the bill would lower the costs of the dug most commonly used to treat diabetes.