Sen. Baldwin receives petition to lower prescription drug costs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In a virtual news conference on Thursday, Wisconsin Senator Baldwin received a petition, from AARP Wisconsin, urging Congress to lower drug costs.
The petition features 4.2 million signatures, including 126,156 AARP Wisconsin Members.
Several members of AARP shared their stories on how high higher prices affect their lives. Baldwin, an advocate for lower costs, says it is time for Congress to act.
"Now is our moment to prove to the American public and to show that we put American people before big profits for big pharma," said Baldwin.
The petition is in the hands of the Wisconsin Senator, delivered via email.
One current legislation Baldwin supports is the Affordable Insulin Now Act. If passed, the bill would lower the costs of the dug most commonly used to treat diabetes.