State health officials urge flu shots ahead of holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it's 'not too late' to get vaccinated as the state moves through one of the worst flu seasons in 40 years.
In a media briefing on Tuesday, the state's top health agency made a call to action to increase public vaccination numbers.
"Only 31 percent of the state's population who's eligible to be vaccinated has received it, and that's not enough," said Dr. Jasmine Zapata, Chief Medical Officer for the agency's Bureau of Community Health Promotion.
Health officials say early numbers for this year's flu season show a rising trajectory. They warn the season could soon rival the 2017-2018 flu season. According to WI DHS and CDC numbers, the '17-'18 flu season was one of the worst in the last 40 years.
While experts see no end in sight, they see increasing vaccination rates among working individuals as a necessary preventative measure.
"Only 20 percent of the people between ages 18 and 49 have received the flu shot," said Zapata, "That's an important age group because that's an age group out in the workforce."
Zapata said the 65-and-older age group has the best vaccination rates.
"As we work to prevent illness and death from this virus, it's important that we all work together to protect one another," said Zapata.
