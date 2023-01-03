Study shows the benefits of drinking enough water

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Children are always told to drink plenty of water, but now science is doubling down on that opinion.
A recent study by the National Institutes of Health showed that staying hydrated can result in several physical benefits such as slowing down the aging process.
Shayna Schertz, a Wellness Education Specialist with Gundersen Health System, says drinking water is important because it makes up the majority of the human anatomy.
"Because our body is 60-percent composed of water, being hydrated is very crucial," Schertz said. "Even mild dehydration can have numerous mental and physical consequences."
Schertz says water water can help in other ways such as increased energy and alertness, improved brain function, decreased headaches, improved digestion and joint health.
She recommends drinking 64 ounces of water a day. Only half needs to be pure water. The rest can come from sources such as juice or coffee.
People with an active lifestyle will require more water as well as salt or electrolytes, according to Schertz.