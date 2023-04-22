Suicides and suicide attempts by poisoning rose sharply among children and teens during the pandemic

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall has resulted in
rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major
flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN
to Dubuque, IA. The river will likely crest somewhere between April
25 and April 29 north of La Crosse, and between April 27 and May 1
south of La Crosse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 515 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Saturday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in moderate
flooding for Galesville and minor flooding for Black River Falls
this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 AM CDT Saturday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above 14 feet
through tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/15/1978.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Suicides and suicide attempts by poisoning rose sharply among children and teens during the pandemic

  • 0
Suicides and suicide attempts by poisoning rose sharply among children and teens during the pandemic

The rate of suspected suicides and suicide attempts by poisoning among youths rose sharply during the pandemic, a new study says. Among children 10 to 12 years old, the rate increased more than 70% form 2019 to 2021.

 OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

The rate of suspected suicides and suicide attempts by poisoning among young people rose sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study says. Among children 10 to 12 years old, the rate increased more than 70% from 2019 to 2021.

The analysis, published Thursday in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, looked at what the National Poison Data System categorized as "suspected suicides" by self-poisoning for 2021 among people ages 10 to 19; the records included both suicide attempts and deaths by suicide.

The data showed that attempted suicides and suicides by poisoning increased 30% in 2021 compared with 2019, before the pandemic began.

Younger children, ages 10 to 12, had the biggest increase at 73%. For 13- to 15-year-olds, there was a 48.8% increase in suspected suicides and attempts by poisoning from 2019 to 2021. Girls seemed to be the most affected, with a 36.8% increase in suspected suicides and attempts by poisoning.

"I think the group that really surprised us was the 10- to 12-year-old age group, where we saw a 73% increase, and I can tell you that from my clinical practice, this is what we're seeing also," said study co-author Dr. Chris Holstege, professor of emergency medicine and pediatrics chief at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. "We're seeing very young ages ages that I didn't used to see attempting suicide by poisoning.

"It was pretty stunning from our perspective," he said.

Twenty or so years ago, when he started working at the University of Virginia, he said, they rarely treated anyone ages 9 to 12 for suicide by poisoning. Now, it's every week.

"This is an aberration that's fairly new in our practice," Holstege said.

Common medications

The records showed that many of the children used medicines that would be commonly found around the house, including acetaminophen, ibuprofen and diphenhydramine, which is sold under brand names including Benadryl.

There was a 71% jump from 2019 to 2021 in attempts at suicide using acetaminophen alone, Holstege said.

The choice of over-the-counter medications is concerning because children typically have easy access to these products, and they often come in large quantities.

Holstege encourages caregivers to keep all medications in lock boxes, even the seemingly innocuous over-the-counter ones.

If a child overdoses on something like acetaminophen or diphenhydramine, Holstege encourages parents to bring their children into the hospital without delay, because the toxicity of the drug worsens over time. It's also a good idea to call a poison center, a confidential resource that is available around the clock.

"We want to make sure that the children are taken care of in regards to their mental health but also in regards to the poisoning if there's suspicion that they took an overdose," he said.

Pandemic exacerbated problems

There were limitations to the data used in the new study. It captured only the number of families or institutions that reached out to the poison control line; it cannot account for those who attempted suicide by means other than poison. It also can't capture exactly how many children or families sought help from somewhere other than poison control, so the increase in suspected suicides could be higher.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has noted that the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated existing mental health struggles that existed even. In 2021, the group called child and adolescent mental health a "national emergency." Emergency room clinicians across the country have also said they've seen record numbers of children with mental health crises, including attempts at suicide.

In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death among children ages 10 to 14 and the third leading cause among those 15 to 24, according to the CDC.

Although the height of the pandemic is over, kids are still emotionally vulnerable, experts warn. Previous attempts at suicide have been found to be the "strongest predictor of subsequent death by suicide," the study said.

"An urgent need exists to strengthen programs focused on identifying and supporting persons at risk for suicide, especially young persons," the study said.

Research has shown that there is a significant shortage of trained professionals and treatment facilities that can address the number of children who need better mental health care. In August, the Biden administration announced a plan to make it easier for millions of kids to get access to mental and physical health services at school.

At home, experts said, families should constantly check in with children to see how they are doing emotionally. Caregivers also need to make sure they restrict access to "lethal means," like keeping medicines -- even over-the-counter items -- away from children and keeping guns locked up.

Connecting kids to care

Dr. Aron Janssen, vice chair of clinical affairs at the Pritzker Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Lurie Children's in Chicago, said he is not surprised to see the increase in suspected suicides, "but it doesn't make it any less sad."

Janssen, who did not work on the new report, called the increase "alarming."

The rates of suicide attempts among kids had been increasing even prior to the pandemic, he said, "but this shows Covid really supercharged this as a phenomenon.

"We see a lot of kids who lost access to social supports increasingly isolated and really struggling to manage through day to day."

Janssen said that he and his colleagues believe these suspected suicides coincide with increased rates of depression and anxiety and a sense of real dread about the future.

One of the biggest concerns is that "previous suicide attempts is the biggest predictor of later suicide completion," he said. "We really want to follow these kids over time to better understand how to support them, to make sure that we're doing everything within our power to help steer them away from future attempts."

Janssen said it's important to keep in mind that the vast majority of children survived even the worst of the pandemic and did quite well. There are treatments that work, and kids who can get connected to the appropriate care -- including talk therapy and, in some cases, medication -- can and do get better.

"We do see that. We do see improvement. We do see efficacy of our care," Janssen said. "We just have to figure out how we can connect kids to care."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you