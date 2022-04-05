The Family and Children's Center brings Healthy Families program to Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Viroqua Family & Children's Center held an open house to announce the Healthy Families Program is now in Vernon County.
The program has been in La Crosse for 30 years, helping families with education, support and encouragement.
The Family & Children's Center is now offering the benefits of the service to expecting and new parents in Vernon County.
"There's a lower risk for child maltreatment, our kids that go through this program also have a less likelihood of experiencing adverse childhood experiences and so they are less likely to become involved in special education services. So participation in this program is good for the children, it's good for the families and its certainly good for the community as well," said Tita Yutuc, the President/CEO of the Family & Children's Center.