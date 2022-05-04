Three pounds of Fentanyl seized in last Friday's drug bust is alarming for La Crosse area.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Friday, April 29, the La Crosse Police Department seized more than $600,000 worth of illegal drugs along with arresting three people connected to the case.
Included in the seizure was almost three pounds of fentanyl.
According to Investigative Coordinator Robert Walensky of the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group, that's an alarming amount of a highly addictive substance.
"That's an extreme amount of fentanyl for this area," Walensky said. "We're seeing an influx of it basically from all directions. It used to be more predictable with different drugs in years past but this stuff is coming in from all over."
Fentanyl in very small amounts is a highly potent opiate and according to Dr. Chris Eberlein of Gundersen Health System, the synthetic substance is 100 times more potent than heroin, leading many users to overdose.
"The question of whether or not people who are overdosing really know that fentanyl is even in there," Dr. Eberlein explained. "And which makes it even more dangerous because it is mixed with so many other drugs right now. Even drugs you wouldn't think it would be mixed with and so pretty much anything that you purchase on the street, I would just assume it has fentanyl in it."
As fentanyl floods the Coulee Region, La Crosse County Chief Medical Examiner Timothy Candahl has noted that overdose deaths are increasing year by year.
"We are at a record pace for this year for drug investigations," Candahl said. "We're at I think 16 at the present moment. Last year 34 was our total and our record was 39. So being in the first five months of the year it's kind of alarming that we're doing that amount of drug overdoses."
Illicit drug suppliers aren't moving away from fentanyl anytime soon, and Dr. Eberlein said people need to be extra cautious as they battle their addictions.
"It is incredibly important that if you're going to use these substances to have someone with you and have NARCAN with you," Dr. Eberlein said. "And that someone that's with you has to be willing and able to dial 9-1-1 if you get into trouble."