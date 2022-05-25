Tips on staying safe in the Summer sun

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Dermatologist John Kohorst, M.D. of the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse shared ways on how to avoid medical problems linked to sun exposure, such as carcinoma and melanoma.
Dr. Kohorst says that 10 a.m.-2 p.m. is the most important window to focus on safe practices. Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and reapply every one to two hours.
For children and adults, certain clothing like protective hats and shirts can also help, something Kohorst says he's dealt with personally.
"For those kids, I think it is the simplest way to do it," Kohorst said. "Get one of those sun protective shirts for them. The ones especially with the hood. I throw them on to my four-year-old son and then I have a very limited area that we're applying sunscreen. It makes it much more manageable."
He adds that areas that he sees basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma include the nose, ear, lip, eyelid, forehead and scalp. Thirty percent of people will deal with basal cell carcinoma in their lifetimes.
For sunburned skin, Vaseline is recommended as a way to help the healing process. Korhorst adds that the body's natural healing ability is also imperative in restoring damaged skin.
He also notes that the rate of young adults using tanning beds is down. He believes that they are aware of the increased risk associated with them.