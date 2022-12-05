Tomah Health reinstates mandatory masking for visitors

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - An increase in the number of respiratory cases in the community is forcing Tomah Health to reinstate its mask policy.
Starting on Monday, December 5, all visitors to the hospital are required to wear a mask when visiting the facility. There is no change in the number of visitors.
"We have seen a growing number of patients with respiratory conditions, including influenza which has prompted us to again require masking at all our locations, including the hospital, our Warrens Clinic and Hospice Touch / Life Choices Palliative Care facility in Tomah," said Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre, MSN,RN.
She also urged people to mask and practice distancing in public, regularly wash hands, and to stay home when sick to help reduce the spread of illnesses. Myhre also said that following these precautions can decrease pressure on hospital staff.