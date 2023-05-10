Vernon Co. Health Dept. begins Community Wellness Screening program

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Health Department starts a new program on Thursday aimed at heart health.
It's Community Wellness Program educates on how to best achieve optimal heart health and also provides screening for factors that may increase the risk of having heart issues.
The 30-minute visit includes screening for cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, and pulse assessment. A health department staff member will go over the results, provide guidance and education, and answer any questions a person may have regarding heart health.
While they ask for a $10 donation, it isn't required. Morning appointments are available at the Erlandson Building in Viroqua on the second Thursday of each month for the rest of the year.
For cholesterol screenings, they advise no eating or drinking 8-12 hours before the test. It isn't necessary to complete the screening.
To sign up, you can click here for online scheduling, or by calling the health department at 608-637-5251 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule an appointment.