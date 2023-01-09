Vernon County offering its final "Testing Tuesday"

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - After two years, the Vernon County Health Department is planning its final COVID testing day.
The department's last "Testing Tuesday" is slated to run on January 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon County Health Department.
The address is 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua. Signs will guide people to the testing site.
Testing is ending since the public now has better access to testing supplies. "We have been honored to serve the public over the past two years with this community resource when testing supplies and access to testing was a challenge. Now, it is easier than ever to obtain testing supplies from local pharmacies, health care entities or by ordering them for delivery to your home," said Director/Health Care Officer Amy Kleiber, RN, BSN.
They ask that anyone wanting testing go to https://www.sayyescovidhometest.org/ to sign up. A release from the health department said they have a limited amount of antigen testing kits on hand. Anyone who is not able to find testing supplies can contact the health department Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm 608-637-5251.
They also said that if a person is ill and needs testing supplies, please call tthe health department to arrange getting those supplies rather than coming in person to the department.