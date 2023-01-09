Watch 'A Complicated Loss', stories of the impact of the opioid crisis

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Overdose deaths are increasing.
During the last five years, La Crosse County has seen more than 140 drug overdose deaths, with nearly 100 of them involving fentanyl.
The La Crosse County Medical Examiner reported 31 drug overdose deaths in 2021, which followed a record number of 40 in 2020. More than half of the overdoses in both years included fentanyl.
Each death represents a person, a name, a face, a family member, a friend.
In our half hour special airing Saturday at 6:30 pm, we hear from family members and friends who have lost a loved one to an overdose. We ask local medical professionals for their opinion and advice.
We hope to bring awareness to the issue, shed light on the stigma, and help find some resolutions to solve the crisis.
'A Complicated Loss' airs at 6:30 p.m. on WXOW-TV.