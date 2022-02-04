'Wear Red Day' raises awareness about heart disease and women

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Friday was national Wear Red Day-observed every year on the first Friday in February to raise awareness about heart disease in women.
It is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. on a yearly basis according to the CDC.
Each year, the campaign's goals include encouraging women to learn about their risk for heart disease and do things to reduce that risk.
Thing that increase the risk of heart disease include smoking, diabetes, stress, and a sedentary lifestyle.
Studies show that heart disease and strokes are 80-percent preventable but still cause one in three deaths among women every year.
Wellness Education Specialist at Gundersen Health System Christie Harris said that mental health is missed when it comes to a person taking care of themselves.
"A big one that I think a lot of us tend to overlook sometimes is the importance of making sure that we're taking good care of ourselves mentally, which a big part of that could be helping to reduce our stress so that we feel well emotionally. A lot of times that can have a direct impact on what our overall health is.
Exercise also plays a role in heart health. A cardio workout can make the heart stronger against fighting COVID-19.