Western Technical College helps kids receive dental care

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A part of the American Dental Association Give Kids a Smile program, Western Technical College is providing dental cleanings for area youth at the Student Health Science Center on Friday.
The event aims to help underserved kids in the community receive dental care.
WTC Instructor Nicole Schmit said students in the Dental Assistance Program perform polishes while four area dentists will assist them if extra care is needed with patients.
"We're up to ten offices right now in the local area who are then going to take the kids on for treatment afterwards and take care of their immediate needs," Schmit said.
WTC is expected to care for nearly 50 kids.
The event will also feature activities for the kids to encourage dental hygiene and all will leave with a gift bag containing floss, toothbrush and toothpaste.