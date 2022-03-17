WHA reports that the state's healthcare workforce has reached its tipping point

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In a 2022 Health Care Workforce Report released by the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), the state has reached a tipping point in its shortage of medical professionals.
Senior VP of Workforce and Clinical Practice Ann Zenk said the gap between those leaving and those entry the health care workforce has been widening for decades, but the pandemic has accelerated the problem.
"Across the board, in the 17 professions that we track," Zenk said, "Vacancy rates increased between 2020 and 2021."
The so-called "silver tsunami" of baby boomers means more healthcare is needed and other variables that include a rise in retirements and COVID-19 disrupting the education pipeline.
Gundersen Health System, also feeling the impact of the shortage of workers, has VP of Talent and Learning Janine Luz unsurprised by 2022 report.
"I think the WHA report is telling us what we have all been experiencing is that the job market is very hard," Luz explained. "It's hard to find candidates particularly for a certain group of roles."
The ripple effect of the pandemic changed the landscape of which professions are experiencing the most vacancies.
"In 2020, a new trend emerged," Zenk said. "All of the top vacancy rates were those entry level frontline technical positions that not just health care but all industries are having a hard time filling."
Healthcare systems like Gundersen are getting creative to attract and keep employees, but also groom them from within.
Luz said Gundersen's Career Development Center is an internal program designed to help guide all levels of medical professionals enrich their careers and discover new health care paths.
"You can spend your entire career here, you can come in for example, as a medical assistant," Luz said. "And then we will help them find other health care careers. We think that's a long term solution is to help people really find these very rewarding health care careers."
The shortage has affected patients. At one point in 2021, WHA said that there were approximately 600 patients in hospital beds across the state that were awaiting admission to a nursing home or long-term care facility.