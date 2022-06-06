What people living with Alzheimer's want the community to know

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Alzheimer's Association shares insights from a recent survey on what people with Alzheimer's want the community to know about living with the disease.
June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer's Association, a not-for-profit organization, around 120,000 Wisconsinites live with the disease. In La Crosse County, 2,300 people live with the disease and the number is expected to surpass 4,000 by 2040.
Participants in a recent Alzheimer's Association survey shared multiple insights about what they wish people knew about living with the disease.
Individuals say the diagnosis does not change who they are and would like to continue their day-to-day life.
"They're still the same person, they're just kind of dealing with some additional challenges...at the root of it, they're still the same person at heart," said Nancy Richgels, a volunteer with the Alzheimer's Association. Richgels lost her aunt and grandfather to the disease.
Participants also want people to know certain words and actions aren't them. Disease-related behaviors include aggression, anxiety, and confusion.
Another insights shows individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's do not feel their life is over. Early detection allows for prioritization of things which matter most to them.
For more resources on how to support individuals living with Alzheimer's, visit the Alzheimer's Association website at alz.org.