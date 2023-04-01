What someone with an eating disorder wishes you knew

Weather Alert

...Snow Continues Early This Morning... .A band of snow persists early this morning from parts of northern Iowa and southeast Minnesota through northern Wisconsin with many roads across southeast Minnesota into northern Wisconsin snow-covered. Accidents and spinouts have been reported. Snowfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are possible across parts of north- central Wisconsin for a time early this morning before snow begins to taper off through sunrise. Localized power outages or tree damage could occur due to the wet nature of the snow. Exercise extreme caution if you must travel early today. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&