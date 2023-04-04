What's next for the COVID vaccine

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) The COVID national health emergency is set to end May 11.
Once that happens, what will happen to vaccines?
So far, there is no determination about what boosters will look like after that date.
But, COVID will remain. So, health experts are discussing possible schedules.
Researchers are also looking into new delivery systems for the vaccine. They include mouth sprays and nasal vaccines.
Dr. Rajiv Naik of Gundersen Health System says, "I think they're going to be really important, in particular, the nasal vaccine which we think will be much better at blocking infection. That's important because even though we're doing a pretty good job at, in terms of preventing the severe complications like hospitalizations and surgeries. If we're not blocking infection there's still going to be spread and consequences of that. . ."
The FDA has talked about the possibility of a yearly booster for most people each fall.