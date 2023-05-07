Which drink is best for hydration? Hint: It isn't water

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Pettibone Campground and RV Park is flooded. Road access to the north end of the Shore Acres development is impacted by flooding. Some lowland flooding occurs in other areas near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Sunday was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 04/06/1976. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&