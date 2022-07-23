WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA FLOYD MITCHELL IN NORTHEAST IOWA ALLAMAKEE CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE HOWARD WINNESHIEK IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE FILLMORE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN ADAMS CLARK JUNEAU IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CRAWFORD GRANT RICHLAND VERNON IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BUFFALO JACKSON LA CROSSE MONROE TREMPEALEAU THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN, BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, CHARLES CITY, CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER, ELKADER, FRIENDSHIP, LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, NEILLSVILLE, NEW HAMPTON, OELWEIN, OSAGE, PLATTEVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON, RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA, WAUKON, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.