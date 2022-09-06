WI DHS expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services expands access to monkeypox vaccines as new cases slow in the state.
According to the DHS, current vaccine supply allows for expansion of eligibility for vulnerable communities to the illness.
"We are comfortable that we have a high level of vaccine available and we're at a point in this epidemic where we hope to be turning the corner," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the state's top medical agency.
Vaccine eligibility increases to individuals who are identified as a close contact to someone with the illness. Eligibility also expands to individuals who were exposed to the illness through event, medical, or sexual exposure.
"[DHS] wants to make sure as many people who are at elevated risk can get vaccinated as possible. So we've expanded the criteria for people who have not potentially had an exposure in the past, but may in the future," continued Westergaard.
There are currently 58 locations individuals can be vaccinated at in Wisconsin. In La Crosse, eligible people can schedule an appointment through Gundersen Health System, according to the DHS website.