WI DNR unveils interactive PFAS database

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources unveiled the PFAS Interactive Data Viewer on Tuesday, the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.
The interactive tool centralizes and provides easy access to data on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, throughout Wisconsin.
"The intent of this was to be as user friendly as possible, to kick this off, and get people access to this information that we have," said Mimi Johnson, DNR Director in the Office of Emerging Contaminants, in a media briefing.
Within the centralized database is information on PFAS cleanup and sampling sites, as well as locations where consumption advisories are in place.
"They can go there and they can see what the status of PFAS sampling [is], and if there are results, what those might be, right on the viewer," said Kyle Burton, DNR Field Operations Director in the Bureau of Drinking Water and Groundwater.
Information on drinking water samples are based on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' Hazard Index for chemicals. Various colors indicate whether water samples came in above, at, or below the DHS' recommendation of 20 parts per trillion.
According to officials with the state agency, the database will be updated automatically when more data comes in on PFAS.
In November, the City of La Crosse is expected to gather its own data through a PFAS testing program. Samples aim to determine if the city's water meets the DNR's new drinking water standard of 70 parts per trillion.