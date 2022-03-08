Young activists seek extension to free breakfast program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Fourth grade students at Southern Bluffs Elementary are preparing to write to local representatives for an extension of the federal school breakfast assistance which is set to expire June 30.
Since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has reimbursed school districts for the cost of breakfasts. These meals became free and led to an increase of students eating breakfast at school.
The current academic year has seen 300,000 free breakfasts provided to students across the La Crosse School District.
One fourth grade class at Southern Bluffs features a large percentage of students benefitting from the meals. To prevent the expiration of the program, the young activists are learning to wield their pens.
"We went back and forth one day, and then we talked about it again and again. I said 'Well, what can we do? I can have the kids write letters and who would we write them to?' And that kind of steamrolled and so here we are," said Marcia Gardner, teacher of the class writing to the representatives.
Students are set to write the letters after completion of their persuasive writing unit.