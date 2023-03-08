Your pollen allergies are already overwhelming? Here's why

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected... .A winter storm is still expected to track through the region bringing heavy snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday and Thursday night. Compared to previous forecasts the onset timing of impactful weather has trended earlier. Locally, the higher amounts are favored south of Interstate 94 with inch per hour rates possible late Thursday afternoon into the evening. The bulk of the accumulations look to wrap up early Friday morning. Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls. Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&