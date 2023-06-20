 Skip to main content
Healthcare Hullabaloo showing children future career opportunities

  • Updated
  • 0
Healthcare Hullabaloo Pic.jpg

Western Technical College is hosting a Healthcare Hullabaloo for middle school students.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College is hosting a Healthcare Hullabaloo for middle school students.

Twenty-five students from twelve area districts are given the opportunity to explore a number of healthcare careers at this two day event.

The event is sponsored by Gundersen Health System, Mayo Health System, UW-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College.

Isaac Mezera, K-12 Partnership Manager for Western Technical College says this allows area students to get their feet wet in the healthcare field at an early age. "This has been a huge need for the area getting students interested and to get exposure to healthcare careers," he said. "I also kind of liken it to an Amish barn raising. We have all of these different groups that are helping put this together. And everybody has been really great to work with. Western is spearheading it, but without all of these other stakeholders, it really wouldn't happen."

Collaboration between the three universities and two health systems is to educate young adults about these healthcare positions and stimulate interest.

Patti Johnstone, Professor at Viterbo University said, "People may know of a dietician but not really understand what they do. And we want students to get excited about these various healthcare professions." 

Coordinators say they were thrilled to have students on campus to learn these things and experience the healthcare field.

The event concludes tomorrow.

