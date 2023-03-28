Healthcare worker shortage to be dire by 2030, report says

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The next decade could see an already problematic staffing crisis in hospitals become even worse.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association released a new report that says the year 2030 will see many people out of the industry with a higher number of patients.
That's because almost all baby boomers will be retired and need more healthcare themselves. Those over 65 make up 40% of patients while millennials under 35 represent just 20%, according to the WHA. One-in-five Americans will be retirement age, including one-in-four Wisconsinites.
Gundersen Health System's Director for Recruitment and Talent Strategy, Chet Doering, says that the hospital offers career advancement for those hoping to break into the industry.
“For instance, if individuals want to go from being a CNA to an RN, or perhaps a CNA to a nurse practitioner, we have different tools and interactions that we have that allows them to feel supported throughout their journey.”
Gundersen had more than 200 nurses spend over 125 hours in interviews as part of the study, sharing what they feel can be done to help retain them as staff members.
Christina Flisram of the Recruitment and Retention Strategic Work Team says that full time employees get rewarded for going the extra mile, which was something the nurses wanted.
“This program came about after listening to their staff and hearing them say ‘hey, we could work a little bit more’ and we wouldn’t have to use our agency or our travel nurses that we may be pulling in from across the country that have never set foot in our organization," Flisram said. "Don’t have that connection with the community or the value that Gundersen brings. But we could do that here if we were incentivized.”
Ann Zenk, Senior Vice President with the WHA, says that those taught in the Badger State tend to stay there for work long term.
“If you take a student from Wisconsin, give them a Wisconsin training opportunity and put them through a Wisconsin school, there’s an 86-percent chance that person will stay in Wisconsin and practice,” Zenk said.
Gundersen has several professional development opportunities such as a brand-new paramedic program. Click here to learn more.