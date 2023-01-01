Healthy living tips as a New Year's resolution

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For some, a new year means that a new version of yourself is on the horizon.
A New Year's resolution can cause people to quit smoking or get a gym membership, all with the idea of living healthier.
Experts say to work out in 10-20 bursts or to go for a walk to begin the workout regimen. Also to set realistic goals and look short term, usually no farther than the current month.
McKenna Schmidt, a Wellness Education Specialist with Gundersen Health System, says those who may give up should simply alter their plan.
"My advice would be don't overdo it," Schmidt said. "Start small. Have a back up plan in case you are unable to reach your goal or you need to pivot. It's OK to change throughout the process."
Trainers suggest a full body workout including cardio and weight training as the most important forms of exercise.
Savaahn Ty, the Wellness Director at the Dahl and Houser YMCA locations, says another aspect of healthy living is far more significant than staying active.
“Eating is the most important," Ty said. "Diet is going to be number one. Sometimes they say 80/20 for eating versus working out and I would say it’s actually 90/10.”
Experts also recommend having a person to hold you accountable. Even if you exercise alone, regular gym goers say there is always a helping hand available.
“If you just go to the gym, just ask people how to do stuff," Ryan Titcomb said. "A lot of the gym community is really kind and nice. They’ll definitely help you out for sure if you don’t know exactly what you’re doing at first.”
“I would just say stay consistent," Christian Rudrud said. "Keep trying. I didn’t like working out at first, but then I fell in love with it. It takes a little while to see progress, but once you start going, you don’t stop.”
Ty added that the YMCA locations in the area see an uptick in memberships beginning in January and that wave lasts for 8-10 weeks.