Hearing continues today for woman accused in Onalaska child abuse death

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More testimony is expected today for the woman charged with abusing a 6-year-old Onalaska child until he died.

The preliminary hearing for Josie Dikeman continues in a La Crosse County courtroom after it began on May 31.

The hearing is to determine whether there is enough evidence to bring Dikeman to trial in the death of Alexavier Pedrin.

The child died in February.

She is charged with three felonies including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Chronic Neglect of a Child-Consequence is Death, and Physical Abuse of a Child-Repeated Acts Causing Bodily Harm in the Pedrin's death.

Testimony so far in the hearing came from Dr. Reade Quinton, the doctor who performed the autopsy on Pedrin.

When questioned, he went over the findings of the autopsy that showed "blunt force injuries to the head and neck" and visible bruising on his face.

Once testimony is concluded, Judge Elliott Levine will rule on whether the state met it's burden of proof to show that Dikeman committed the crimes.

Her attorney, Christopher Zachar, during the first hearing questioned Dr. Quinton on whether there was evidence that Dikeman committed the injuries that led to Pedrin's death. Dr. Quinton wasn't able to do that.

Dikeman has remained in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1 million cash bond after her May arrest.

