Hearing impaired children get special visit with Santa

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- For many children who are hearing impaired something as simple as a visit with Santa can be a difficult and unfulfilling event.
That was not the case Saturday as Santa learned what area hearing impaired children wanted for Christmas through sign language.
The event, hosted by Cooperative Educational Service Agency #4 (CESA #4) featured a hearing impaired Santa and Mrs. Claus, who were able to communicate with the children using American Sign Language.
CESA 4 teacher Melissa Carrie said this is a great way to make the holiday more special for the youngsters.
"This is just a really great opportunity for the kids to be able to connect with someone they see this time of year that can communicate with them," Carrie said.
This was the first time CESA 4 held the event but officials said they to continue it in future years.