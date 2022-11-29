Hearing to determine fate of Viroqua Police Chief

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A meeting tomorrow afternoon will determine whether Viroqua's Police Chief is keeping his job.
The Viroqua Police and Fire Commission has a 3 p.m. meeting scheduled to hear from the city and from Chief Richard "Rick" Niedfeldt regarding charges brought by the mayor who is seeking Niedfeldt's firing.
Niedfeldt was placed on administrative leave earlier in November after the results of what Mayor Justin Running said was a months-long external investigation into Niedfeldt's actions.
The nature of the investigation hasn't been made public, although Wednesday's hearing should provide some details on the allegations made again Niedfeldt.
A statement to WXOW from Mayor Running said that "At the hearing, counsel for the City and for Chief Niedfeldt will have an opportunity to present witness testimony, documents, and other evidence to support their client’s positions. Though the evidentiary portion of the hearing will be public, when the parties’ presentations have concluded the PFC will deliberate in closed session to determine whether the charges should be sustained."
The statement from Mayor Running goes on to say "It is the hope that a determination will be made by the end of day on November 30, 2022. However, the PFC may feel it necessary to adjourn and reconvene at a later date to complete the hearing."
The meeting takes place at Viroqua's City Hall.