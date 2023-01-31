 Skip to main content
Heating experts weigh in on how you can safely heat your home

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Before cranking up the heat at home using a furnace or space heater, it's important to keep safety in mind to avoid the risk of starting a fire.

"Check your air filter. Make sure you are checking it monthly," Aleckson said. "And make sure you have the correct air filter. If you have an air filter that is too dense for your furnace your furnace can overheat and your efficiency will drop."

Aleckson said most modern furnaces do not pose a threat to starting fires due to safety features.

However, when it comes to other heat sources, Community Risk Educator Molly McCormick with the La Crosse Fire Department said space heaters are more common for fire risks.

"Heating is one of the three leading causes of home fires. You are going to see an uptick in the months of December, January and February and one of the main sources of those heating fires is going to be space heaters," McCormick said.

McCormick recommends keeping heaters away from high traffic areas in homes and having one with safety features such as tip over and overheat protection.

