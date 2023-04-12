Help from CMN Hospitals starts with grant application

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again on Thursday...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds
and deep mixing will again lead to the potential for critical
fire weather conditions again from late Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.

Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph,
gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be
slightly lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with
gusts of 25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range
from the mid- teens to mid-20s.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, however
not quite as strong across Wisconsin with winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and
Wabasha zones.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack across northern and western
Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. This will result in increase river
flows along the Mississippi River. A River Flood Watch has been
issued for Lake City, Winona, La Crosse, and McGregor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Help from CMN Hospitals starts with grant application

  • 0
CMN Hospitals supports local families

We often talk about ways to give back to support Childrens Miracle Network Hospitals but what if your family finds themselves needing their assistance?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - We often share ways to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, but what if your family finds themselves suddenly needing their help?

Beth Noffsinger, a specialist with CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System, said it's as simple as filling out an application on their website.

From there, families can get help with things ranging from specialized medical equipment or camps with kids facing similar challenges to everyday essentials like gas and meal vouchers while a child is hospitalized.

Noffsinger added that there is a cap to the annual amount a family can receive, but they can always reapply.

"It's not a one-and-done with us," Noffsinger said. "If your child has a recurring medical concern you need assistance with year after year, you can keep applying for that each year."

Those at CMN Hospitals also want to thank all of those supporting this year's Miracle Gala on Friday. What was once the Emerald Ball returns after a pandemic pause, and this year's event is sold out.

To learn more about one of this year's emcees, check out the story below:

They ask everyone interested to keep an eye out for next year's event.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you