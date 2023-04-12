Help from CMN Hospitals starts with grant application

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - We often share ways to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, but what if your family finds themselves suddenly needing their help?

Beth Noffsinger, a specialist with CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System, said it's as simple as filling out an application on their website.

From there, families can get help with things ranging from specialized medical equipment or camps with kids facing similar challenges to everyday essentials like gas and meal vouchers while a child is hospitalized.

Noffsinger added that there is a cap to the annual amount a family can receive, but they can always reapply.

"It's not a one-and-done with us," Noffsinger said. "If your child has a recurring medical concern you need assistance with year after year, you can keep applying for that each year."

Those at CMN Hospitals also want to thank all of those supporting this year's Miracle Gala on Friday. What was once the Emerald Ball returns after a pandemic pause, and this year's event is sold out.

They ask everyone interested to keep an eye out for next year's event.