Here are the biggest weather events that impacted the Coulee Region in 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee Region experienced a number of notable weather events in 2022.
The year began with below-average temperatures and snowfall. Snow squalls brought whiteout conditions to parts of the region in February.
"We actually issued our first snow squall warning," said NWS La Crosse Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Kurz.
On June 15, one of the most noteworthy events occurred. An EF-2 tornado touched down in Monroe County near Wyeville, WI, with peak winds of 115 mph.
"I was one of those that went out to look at the damage afterwards," Kurz said. "It was just an extensive track of widespread tree damage across the area. Thankfully, the structural damage was kind of at a minimum."
Looking at the fall months, the weather was quiet overall.
"We had kind of an increasing footprint of drought conditions in our area and very little precipitation," Kurz said.
When December arrived, colder temperatures and wetter conditions resulted in above-average snowfall.
A winter storm with blizzard conditions hit the Coulee Region right before Christmas, notably west of the Mississippi River.
According to Kurz, the Coulee Region experienced less noteworthy events overall in 2022 than it does on average.