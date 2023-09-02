Here’s why farmers aren’t included in the US monthly jobs report

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Conditions This Afternoon for Parts of
Wisconsin...

.The combination of record hot temperatures, low relative
humidity, southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph--gusting to 25 mph at
times, and dry vegetation will result in very conducive conditions
for fires to become unmanageable this afternoon into the early
evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS OVER SOUTHWEST AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...This afternoon into the early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Afternoon high temperatures will reach 95 to 101
degrees.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start could spread rapidly and become
hard to control. Please heed any local burning bands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT... Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 103
degrees expected through Tuesday. Overnight lows will only fall
into the low to mid-70s.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi and Wisconsin river valleys and their nearby
tributaries over southeast Minnesota, southwest and west-
central Wisconsin, and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during
the afternoon hours each day.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity values today and Monday will be
on the lower side, but do increase for Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you spend time outside. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets
should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&

Here’s why farmers aren’t included in the US monthly jobs report

Steve Swenka prepares to chop up corn stalks to feed to his cows at Double G Angus Farms in Tiffin, Iowa, on August 13.

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Los Angeles (CNN) — On what is usually the first Friday of every month, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its Employment Situation Summary, or monthly jobs report, formally known as the “nonfarm payroll” report. It’s an economic snapshot that provides crucial information about job losses and gains and the overall health of the US labor market. It can also lead to stock market swings and affect monetary and fiscal policy decisions.

Many farm workers are seasonal

But why does this key employment report only tally “nonfarm” workers?

The most straightforward answer is that accurately counting farmers would be both too difficult and too expensive.

The BLS website says the US government relies on administrative records from the Office of Unemployment Insurance to determine payroll data for its monthly job reports. That means workers not covered under the government’s unemployment insurance system, which pays benefits to workers who have lost their jobs, won’t be counted.

Farm work is highly seasonal and is frequently family business-oriented or informal work, meaning that many of the industry’s employees are not traditionally covered by UI benefits, according to Erica Groshen, a former head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As a result, obtaining an accurate count would be a formidable task for the BLS, Groshen said.

“Doing the seasonal adjustments would be very challenging, and the sample sizes would be very small because it’s really not that large a part of overall employment,” she said. “So, it would be very expensive, and the quality probably wouldn’t be great.”

Who is counting the farmers?

However, despite the “nonfarm” nomenclature, a growing share of farm workers does make it into the BLS job report tally.

As the farming industry consolidates and smaller family-owned farms make way for corporate farming giants with an increased focus on automation, more of those workers have become eligible for unemployment insurance, Groshen said.

“The ones who are in these incorporated large farming companies, such as people who maintain the machinery or do programming or forecasting, those folks are counted,” she said.

Agricultural workers who slip through the cracks of BLS’s report are not entirely unaccounted for, though.

Historically, the job of counting farm workers falls to the US Department of Agriculture due to its relationships with farms across the country. Twice a year, in May and November, the USDA conducts a farm labor survey that counts field workers, livestock workers, supervisors and other people who work on farms. The USDA’s most recent survey, released in May, found that 651,000 workers were hired directly by farm operations on US farms and ranches during the week of April 9-15.

The “nonfarm payrolls” description was adopted decades ago when farmers made up a more significant percentage of the US economy, Groshen said. But farmers aren’t the only workers the jobs report excludes: Elected officials, domestic workers, some members of the clergy and people in many other nontraditional professions are also left behind in the official jobs report data.

