Here's how to combat dry skin during the winter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Cold temperatures, low humidity, and blustery winds are common in the Coulee Region during the winter.
It's a recipe conducive to moisture loss in the skin, resulting in dryness. The skin appears flaky and tight, but you can combat that.
Dr. Hans Von Weiss is a dermatologist at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and has some advice for people dealing with dry skin during the winter.
"Cut their showers a little shorter, use lukewarm water, try to use mild cleansers, things that are fragrance free and hypoallergenic, try to stay away from alcohol products, and then when you get out of the shower, pat yourself dry, and then put the moisturizer on immediately," Dr. Hans Von Weiss said.
Another skin problem is eczema, which includes inflammation. If it becomes severe, you can get crusting or cracks like fissures. The concern is that it can become infected, and it's important to have that checked by a medical professional.