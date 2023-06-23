Herro aims for world title after tough milestone

(WXOW) - An Onalaska native is taking aim to take on the world.
On July 17, Lucas Herro will compete at the World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen, Czech Republic.
He said he's ready to "bring the thunder" as he shoots for a podium position, which would qualify him to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
Making it to Worlds is already an impressive feat considering he picked up the sport just about two years ago. It’s even more so considering ten years ago this coming Friday, June 30,Herro nearly died from a spinal cord injury suffered in a boating accident.
Now, his passion serves as a reminder for how far he's come.
"Just kind of reflecting on how that journey's been and how many different people I've met, things I've been able to do, the growth that I've had, and the recovery I've had—not just physically with my body but more the emotional and mental growth after going through a trauma like that—has been a long and difficult journey, but it's something that, and I can't believe I'm going to say this, I don't think that i would change," Herro said.
Herro will represent Team USA in Pilsen as part of the first W1 doubles team sent to the world competition. That classification means his paralysis affects parts of his arms and hands as well as his legs and requires the help of an assistant.
To compete in that situation doesn't come cheap.
Herro said he's had a lot of support already, but could use a little more to fund his season. Below is a QR code to donate to his effort. You can also click the link here to give.
Herro also encourages anyone who may find themselves struggling with their mental health, especially due to an injury, to reach out to him at (608) 769-4750 or email at lherro18@gmail.com. He said he knows how much a simple phone call can sometimes help.
To follow along with the World Archery Para Championships, click here.