 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until midnight
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, and Richland.


The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.


Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.
Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the surface
originating from the Quebec Province. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide,
with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated
basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including
outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.


For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Herro aims for world title after tough milestone

  • Updated
  • 0
Lucas Herro aims at target

(WXOW) - An Onalaska native is taking aim to take on the world.

On July 17, Lucas Herro will compete at the World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

He said he's ready to "bring the thunder" as he shoots for a podium position, which would qualify him to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Making it to Worlds is already an impressive feat considering he picked up the sport just about two years ago. It’s even more so considering ten years ago this coming Friday, June 30,Herro nearly died from a spinal cord injury suffered in a boating accident.

Now, his passion serves as a reminder for how far he's come.

"Just kind of reflecting on how that journey's been and how many different people I've met, things I've been able to do, the growth that I've had, and the recovery I've had—not just physically with my body but more the emotional and mental growth after going through a trauma like that—has been a long and difficult journey, but it's something that, and I can't believe I'm going to say this, I don't think that i would change," Herro said.

Herro will represent Team USA in Pilsen as part of the first W1 doubles team sent to the world competition. That classification means his paralysis affects parts of his arms and hands as well as his legs and requires the help of an assistant.

To compete in that situation doesn't come cheap.

Herro said he's had a lot of support already, but could use a little more to fund his season. Below is a QR code to donate to his effort. You can also click the link here to give.

Lucas Herro QR code

Herro also encourages anyone who may find themselves struggling with their mental health, especially due to an injury, to reach out to him at (608) 769-4750 or email at lherro18@gmail.com. He said he knows how much a simple phone call can sometimes help.

To follow along with the World Archery Para Championships, click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you